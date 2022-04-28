Callum Wilson says Newcastle's form in 2022 has been outstanding but says the clubs needs to "keep its feet on the ground" when planning for next season.

Eddie Howe has overseen a remarkable transformation in Newcastle's fortunes and his astute management, along with some canny signings in January, mean the Magpies are second only to Liverpool in terms of points accumulated this calendar year.

Despite the prospect of further new arrivals in the summer, Wilson hopes expectations do not soar.

"People have short memories," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "We didn't win a game until December and now we're ninth in the league.

"You have to trust the process and not rush it. When the inevitable dip comes, it's important to give the manager, his staff and the players time.

"It's all about having a strategy and continuing to evolve. It's a long season next year and we want to keep getting stronger.

"But it's important not to get carried away as a club and that we keep our feet on the ground."

