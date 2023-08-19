Gustavo Hamer spoke to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast after scoring on his debut for the club in Friday's 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest: "Amazing. You can’t start better than a goal on your debut but you would prefer not to score on your debut and win the game. It wasn’t that way, but I am happy with my goal but I would prefer three points or one point."

On scoring in front of the travelling Blades fans: "You heard them the whole game. The away supporters are really good. I spoke with Ollie Norwood before the game and the fans are unreal. You can see what it means to them if you score and make the equaliser, so a lot of props for them."

On why the game ended in defeat: "I think after the first 20 minutes we didn’t deserve anything but after that we dominated the game. We did well to keep the ball and play our game. We were unlucky with two crosses they had and Traore had a good chance to make it 2-1 and it’s a different game then but it wasn’t that way today."

On if the game showed promise for the season ahead: "I think we showed brilliant things, we showed brilliant football. We are a good side. We have to grow into the league and injured players will come back. I’m sure we will have a good season."

