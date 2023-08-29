In the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet Jonny Buchan and Simon Rix discuss the transfer window and the strengths that Leeds need to bring in to fight in the Championship.

Jonny believes the window is "key" and signings are still needed.

He said: "We've let players go out, so if this window ends with no more incomings then you'd think they've not really nailed it.

"If they manage three or four new players, then that would be great. If we can get an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder and a left-back, then that will probably be enough to get through until January. At which point they can add another central midfielder."

Simon added: "This year feels different. Last year we didn't buy another left-back, or a striker.

"This year they are saying we need a keeper, so they bought one, we need a striker, bought one of those. It feels like Daniel Farke has got a list of all the problems and is trying to fill the gaps."

