We asked what you would like to see from Rangers on deadline day.

Here's what you had to say:

Andy: Lionel Messi standing on the marble staircase with a blue, red and white scarf above his head. Is that too much to ask?

Ronnie: We have brought in loads of players and so far we are still waiting for them to show their true worth but for me we have not replaced Ryan Kent or Alfredo Morelos, and we still need to do so. Defensively we look stronger, we have loads of options in the middle of the park, but upfront we need width and an out and out number nine.

Stu: I think we look strong in all areas but a left back would be ideal as Rıdvan Yılmaz is injured more than Kemar Roofe and if Borna Barisic gets injured they'll need to put a right sided defender in his place.

Ian: Rangers problems are obvious, the back four have no cohesion and there is no leader in central defence. We need a quality sweeper who can read a game and getting rid of players who scored for you last season and not replacing them is a failure, and off the back of bad recruitment, Rangers are in for a long, hard season if this doesn’t improve quickly.