Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

I have so many fond memories of attending Manchester City matches at Maine Road over the years. This week, we commemorated the anniversary of the first match played at that great old ground on 25 August 1923, when City beat Sheffield United 2-1.

What a coincidence that the same score should result 100 years later - and City missed a penalty a century ago day too!

So that’s three wins in three games so far this season for the Blues and that puts City at the top of the Premier League, despite the absence of a number key players - and, of course, Pep Guardiola, who is recovering from emergency back surgery.

What impressed me most about the win at the weekend is the way Mateo Kovacic has melded seamlessly into the City side.

Rodri’s immense talent continues to shine, and the way Phil Foden - despite reports he was unwell and unable to play a full 90 minutes - was able to have such a sensational impact in such a short space of time.

In 100 years’ time we will be able to look back on a very special era in our club’s history.

Only time will tell how many trophies the Pep regime will produce.