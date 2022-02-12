Man Utd 1-1 Southampton - Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to MOTD: "We have had Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United in the last three Premier League games and not lost one.

"We didn't have a good first half - we were a little bit slow in the mind and in the legs. What the guys produced in the second half is impressive for me."

On Che Adams: "When you come from the Championship you need time. It's important for us to give them time to develop. This is the way we want to work with our young players."