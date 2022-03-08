'Spurs must back up Everton win in bid for fourth place'

Tottenham must show consistency between now and the end of the season after their 5-0 thrashing of Everton, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "Everton made it very easy for Tottenham, gifting them the first two goals and then you felt the Tottenham players lift themselves and they played with confidence.

"They have got some good players. Dejan Kulusevski coming in looks to be a really smart piece of business, and Rodrigo Bentancur. They both look to be upgrades. They look to be big signings for Conte and we know they have top players in Harry Kane and Son.

"There is still a lot of work to do. The issue at Spurs is they have been too inconsistent. It’s OK smashing Everton 5-0 but it’s about backing it up from now until the end of the season and pushing for that fourth place."

