Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Pick of the stats

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in four Premier League games (W2 D2) and have lost just one of their past seven in the competition (W2 D3), after losing six of the previous 10.

The goalless draw ended a run of 18 consecutive Premier League games in which Manchester City had scored, since a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in October 2021.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira remains unbeaten in the Premier League against Manchester City as both a manager (P2 W1 D1) and a player (P7 W6 D1).