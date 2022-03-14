Leeds 2-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Leeds have recorded a league double over Norwich for the first time since the 1980-81 campaign, which was also in the top flight.

Norwich suffered their 20th defeat of the Premier League season, in what was their 29th game of the campaign – this is the joint-fewest games they’ve played upon reaching their 20th defeat in a league season, along with 1946-47 (also 29).

Raphinha has been directly involved in 12 goals for the Whites this season (nine goals, three assists), more than any other player for the team. The Brazilian has either scored (1) or assisted (1) in both games against Norwich in the competition this term.