Arsenal v Leicester: What does the form show?

Arsenal are looking to complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since 2015-16, following their 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Only against Manchester United (65) have Leicester conceded more Premier League goals than they have against Arsenal (63). Four different Arsenal players have netted a hat-trick against the Foxes, with no team enjoying more trebles against an opponent in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side have taken 25 points from their last 30 available in the Premier League (W8 D1 L1). No side has earned more points over their last 10 Premier League games than the Gunners (level with Manchester City).