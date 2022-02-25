"There is not a fixed date" on when Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will return. Currently, it is unlikely they will return in early March as first predicted.

He added that Bamford is not training on the grass yet but he should return before the end of the season.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are available for Saturday's game.

When asked how worried he is about the current situation, Bielsa said: "Very worried. The worry is proportional to the results that we have been obtaining".

He added that he won't give excuses, but said "when you’re the conductor in a bad situation, no one trusts what you’re saying".

On whether he will change his tactics, Bielsa said: "If I stop doing what I believe in, the situation instead of improving is going to be even worse".

On the burden that will be placed on players who are returning after long-term injuries, Bielsa said: "I insist that we can have exactly the same problems with Phillips, Cooper and Bamford".

On protecting the confidence of his players, Bielsa said: "Sometimes the confidence needs to be restored by facing the reality crudely".