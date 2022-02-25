BBC Sport

Bielsa on injuries, changing tactics and rebuilding confidence

Published

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Leeds host Tottenham in Saturday's early kick-off.

Here are the key lines:

  • "There is not a fixed date" on when Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will return. Currently, it is unlikely they will return in early March as first predicted.

  • He added that Bamford is not training on the grass yet but he should return before the end of the season.

  • Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are available for Saturday's game.

  • When asked how worried he is about the current situation, Bielsa said: "Very worried. The worry is proportional to the results that we have been obtaining".

  • He added that he won't give excuses, but said "when you’re the conductor in a bad situation, no one trusts what you’re saying".

  • On whether he will change his tactics, Bielsa said: "If I stop doing what I believe in, the situation instead of improving is going to be even worse".

  • On the burden that will be placed on players who are returning after long-term injuries, Bielsa said: "I insist that we can have exactly the same problems with Phillips, Cooper and Bamford".

  • On protecting the confidence of his players, Bielsa said: "Sometimes the confidence needs to be restored by facing the reality crudely".

  • On if he would ever walk away from Leeds mid-season, Bielsa said: The more adverse the situation is, the more I fortify myself to face it."

