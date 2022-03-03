🗣️ "Jesse was able to get the best out of me and it was through one message: 'Do not play with any fear'."



Former Leeds United striker Mike Grella on new #LUFC manager Jesse Marsch, who he played under at New York Red Bulls.



Listen 👉 https://t.co/3VCE4IhNPh#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/PJnYkK4AlO