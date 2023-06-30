Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

It's incredible how quickly the mood can shift.

As Tottenham looked set for another prolonged managerial hunt at the end of last season, a wave of negativity was sweeping through the fanbase.

But Ange Postecoglou, without playing a game, has won over many since his appointment with the promise of progressive, attacking football.

Tottenham are without a director of football since Fabio Paratici's departure but Scott Munn has come in as chief football officer, and the north London outfit seem to be making sensible moves.

Crying out for a creative midfielder since Christian Eriksen joined Inter in 2020, Spurs look to have finally filled that void with the £40m arrival of James Maddison from Leicester.

Maddison has already endeared himself to fans with a candid first interview where he gave a glimpse into Postecoglou's mindset.

"[The manager] said, 'whether you come or not, you're going to see a completely different Spurs team under me'," explained the playmaker.

Tottenham have also addressed their goalkeeper situation by signing Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for half the price Brentford wanted for David Raya - it could be shrewd business, sources in Italy speak highly of the 26-year-old.

Improving the defensive line is another priority with Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven being touted, who both seemingly fit the Postecoglou mould.

Postecoglou will however need to trim a squad bloated by returning loanees and will want Harry Kane's immediate future resolved quickly, one way or another, as the rebuild continues.

