No splitting key duo for your Celtic player of the season

We asked for your choice as Celtic's player of the season. Two clear favourites emerged...

Colin: We’ve got some great players in the team who we really notice when they’re not there. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, Jota and Greg Taylor to name a few. The man who has done the most important and difficult job consistently and brilliantly is Kyogo Furuhashi, he gets my vote for player of the season.

Charles: A great season, however we lost the way in the last few games, Ange needs to really strengthen the team to compete in Europe. My player of the year is Kyogo.

Robert: Kyogo has been a standout this season, just ahead of Carter-Vickers, winning the treble will prove that Celtic are the best and streets ahead of every other team in Scotland.

Ewan: It can't be anyone other than Carter-Vickers. He has carried the team this season, often having to do the work of two centre-backs while Carl Starfelt struggled to do the basics of football. Without Kyogo we're still a hard working team but without Carter-Vickers we can't even defend.

Tom: It’s been a great season with some wonderful performances and a relentless approach, which saw several crucial late goals. The only downside is the results once the title had been won suggested that the squad is not as strong as suspected. Carter-Vickers in particular was a huge loss and it looks like we need better cover for him.

Benny: For me, Carter-Vickers has been outstanding this season. Kyogo runs him a close second but the big defender just pips him for my player of the year.

Danny: Carter-Vickers is the rock that the defence is built on, he is also the springboard for the attack. We must hold on to him, in my opinion he is the only current player that is irreplaceable.

Rob: I could easily make a case for six Celtic players this season. Jota has run Kyogo close, as has Carter-Vickers, but the wee man's positivity, speed, attitude, thought and skill, with goals on top, all mean that Furuhashi is the man.

Chris: Brilliant, scintillating football, as it should be played, my only concern is our dependence on Carter-Vickers, he's a major asset, as Alistair Johnston is proving to be too.

David: It’s Carter-Vickers for me, he was a rock all season and a calming influence on those around him, we don't look anywhere near as composed when he doesn't play.

Stephen: There's been a few players you could mention. Callum McGregor has led by example, Greg Taylor's development under Ange has been great. Carter-Vickers had led the defence brilliantly, Hatate has been outstanding in the middle of the park. Johnston has been awesome since he signed in January, but my player of the year has got to be Kyogo.

Charlie: Carter-Vickers, he has been an absolute machine at the back alongside Starfelt. I think he has won us games and kept us in games. It was a close decision between him, Kyoto and McGregor, but I think Carter-Vickers just edges it with his consistent match winning performances.

Grant: Given the season that Kyogo has had and the accolades he's received, there is no question that he's our player of the season. Just hope he's fit for the Scottish Cup final.

Brian: Must be Kyogo followed by Jota, but the spirit of the present team under the direction of its manager was the most exciting aspect of the season.