Alexis Mac Allister is a World Cup-winning midfielder whose inspirational displays for Brighton have led them to European football for the first time in their history.

So how come Liverpool have been able to snap him up for a mere £35m?

Sure, it could rise to £55m but, in a world where his Argentina colleague Enzo Fernandez goes for more than £100m when signing for Chelsea, are Brighton fans entitled to feel he has gone on the cheap?

"Some people have been a bit sniffy about the fee," football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC Radio Sussex. "Of course, we all know Mac Allister is a magnificent player.

"Unfortunately he only had one year left on his contract. That's why the fee is not reflective of his true market value."

For Liverpool however, who were in dire need of midfield reinforcement, the 24-year-old could be an absolute steal.

Listen to more on the deal from 10'38 on BBC Sounds