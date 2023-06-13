'No excuses' as Goodwin demands title win

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Jim Goodwin says Dundee United will have the strongest squad in the Championship next season and there can be "no excuses" as they seek to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

"Next season it is about winning the title and that is the bottom line, that is the objective for the team," said Goodwin, who has signed a two-year deal to stay on as manager.

"The last time Dundee United were in the Championship I think they took four seasons to get out of it, we can’t afford for that this time round, we have to bounce back at that first time of asking.

"We will be the biggest team in the league and I believe we will have the strongest squad as well.

"There are no excuses, there is no hiding behind anything. As a club we have to accept that expectation that is going to come our way and we need to get the supporters behind us from day one.

"I think we are up at around 5,000 season tickets already, which is incredible commitment from the supporters."