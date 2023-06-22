Rodgers backs first signing Holm for 'big impact'

Brendan Rodgers has backed Odin Thiago Holm to have a "big impact" at Celtic after making the Norwegian midfielder the first signing of his second stint in charge.

Holm, 20, joins from Valerenga in Norway's top flight on a five-year deal.

"We are delighted to bring Odin to the club and to secure his signing so early in the window," Rodgers told the Celtic website.

“He is a player who has been in the club’s scouting and recruitment system for some time.

"I have looked at him closely and believe he is someone who can make a big impact at the club.

"I have spent time already with Odin, he is an ambitious, exciting young player and I know he is delighted to be joining us.'

“He is a great addition to the quality squad we already have and we really look forward to working with him.”