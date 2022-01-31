Burstow to join Chelsea?
Mason Burstow is set to sign for Chelsea but will return to The Valley on loan for the rest of the season @BBCLondonSport #cafc— Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) January 31, 2022
BBC Radio London's Louis Mendez is reporting that Charlton striker Mason Burstow is set to join Chelsea.
The 18-year-old has scored six goals in 14 appearances during what's been a breakthrough season playing for the Addicks.