Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell... Blank. That’s new for Leicester City and that equals progress.

No ‘big name’ sales this window to balance the books, in this of all years.

The additions of Daka, Soumare, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Lookman are all ticks in the box for Brendan Rodgers, youthful players he can coach and improve (save Ryan Bertrand, who’s 32, but the Northern Irishman coached him as a youth at Chelsea).

They’re all promising unproven Premier League signings that will show their value.

But the headline this window is that, while certain media outlets may have enjoyed mocking up James Maddison in an Arsenal shirt, Ndidi in the Manchester United red or suggesting Youri Tielemans was wanted at Anfield, ultimately, they haven’t happened and this skulk of Foxes are stronger for it.