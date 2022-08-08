We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Chelsea's uninspiring opening day win over Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Ian: I thought Everton played quite well and could have easily won the game. Raheem looked a good fit for Chelsea’s system, though overall we lacked a cutting edge. A problem we have is that at times it appears that we’re trying to walk the ball into the net. It's frustrating to watch, when instead of a cross or shot we play the ball back and start again.

Lee: I fully expected us to drop points, so a scrappy win was a relief. If we want to continue with a 3-4-3 or variation of that then need to consider who is going across the middle. If three at the back then why not five across the middle? Win that midfield fight!

David: It was a good win but a very poor game to watch. We lost the ball too many times and we need a centre-forward desperately. I think Gallagher needs to play alongside Kovacic but that's just my opinion.

Denis: It was a hard watch. We probably deserved to be ahead at half-time, if for nothing other than our corner count. The second half was Everton’s, they chased everything and made us earn the three points. I don’t think the spending is done yet and another centre-half and striker is needed before September 1st. The Spurs game next week is already huge.

John: Playing three centre-backs is embarrassing for a top club. Why bother signing Koulibaly and not play a back four? Tuchel is a rigid manger who cannot adapt his team to win against at the opposition - get rid please.