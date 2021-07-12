Jordan Pickford always had “something about him”, according to the England goalkeeper’s former football coach.

The Everton keeper only conceded two goals at Euro 2020 and made two saves in the penalty shootout against Italy in the final.

England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Pickford's performances, saying he has had an "outstanding tournament."

Mark Sale, Pickford's former coach at Burton Albion, spotted the player's confidence in goal when he was 19.

"I remember in the first training session, he was telling senior players off and we’re all thinking who's this young lad telling the seniors to stop the shots from coming in, stop the crosses."

England's Euro 2020 run came to an end after Southgate's side lost 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

