How much are Man City's players in danger of burnout?

Manchester City are the side most likely to suffer from World Cup burnout after their players starred at the tournament, according to a study by the PA news agency.

City led the Premier League with 16 players in Qatar and they combined for 5,180 minutes of action. That was more than 1,000 minutes above second-placed Tottenham (4,107 minutes).

Indeed, almost 40% of their playing time (1,973 minutes) came in the knockout stages from 3 December onwards.

Similarly, they covered a combined 486km during those games, which was 99km more than their city rivals Manchester United in second.

Meanwhile, title contenders Arsenal had 10 players at the tournament but only England's Bukayo Saka played in the quarter-finals. That means their players only appeared for 1,928 minutes in total.

However, a significant injury to Gabriel Jesus at the tournament may be more problematic for their title challenge.

On the plus side, Norway's absence from the finals does mean that star City striker Erling Haaland has had 39 days' rest, beyond a friendly against Girona on Saturday.

Tired Premier League defences, beware.