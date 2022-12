We asked you for your thoughts following Hibs 3-2 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Here's a flavour of your thoughts:

Anonymous: Really poor, no ambition. It was like watching a training routine, attack v defence. Johnson has got to go. In my lifetime we have never been a hoof ball team. Chairman, is this what it has come to?

Dougie: Manager told us all about the young players we have, so why does he play old players that are past their best?