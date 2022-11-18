'﻿Encouraging signs under Hammell'

M﻿otherwell fan Stephen Raeside joined Ray Bradshaw and Stephen Craigan on the latest edition of the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast to discuss Steven Hammell's tenure to date, recruitment and recent form.

“Hammell has done a good job with what he was left with. When he first came in, he very much inherited Graham Alexander’s squad. Look at his signings, Matt Penney, I think he is the best left-back at the club since Hammell was there himself, Stuart McKinstry is a great young prospect and if Louis Moult can get fit… Hammell has shown he has a good eye for a player.

“He understands what the fans want, the club ethos, what the club is about and I think that is why people are a bit more patient with him. He needs another two windows before we start judging where he is at."