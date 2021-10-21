Burnley manager Sean Dyche has urged his players to reach the "next level" by turning "good performances" into victories in the Premier League.

Dyche's side travel to Southampton on Saturday without a win in their opening eight league fixtures.

"You have to win," said Dyche, whose side are 18th in the table, three points adrift of Leeds in 17th.

"The next level is to turn our good performances into winning performances. We’d take a lucky one but ideally you want the players to play well and earn the right to win.

"There's some good work being done; they need to stay strong and keep believing. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and these lads are putting that in."

Dyche, the Premier League's longest-serving manager, sympathised with the views shared by Steve Bruce this week, after the former Newcastle boss described his hurt at some of the insults he received during his time at the club.

"I think it's the unfortunate part of the job," added Dyche. "It gets worse every year with the coverage; everyone has a phone. There are some very good things but there are some very bad things with the job."

