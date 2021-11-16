New Norwich boss Dean Smith "can cope" with a lack of time off between jobs, says former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

Smith was appointed just eight days after being sacked by Aston Villa and takes charge of the Canaries for the first time when they host Southampton on Saturday.

Ex-Scotland international Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think he'll be delighted to be back in.

"Some of them are built that way - they always wanted to be in that pressure all the time. I think he is one of them.

“The reason he has not been out of work for any length of time is that he's really good at what he does.

"He was very unfortunate he lost his last job and I think he will do a decent one - in time - at Norwich."

