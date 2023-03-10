Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Leicester have lost their past three league games and also went out of the FA Cup. They are struggling, and their manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under a bit of pressure.

The Foxes actually performed pretty well in their defeat against Southampton last time out but they need a positive result here otherwise the atmosphere at King Power Stadium might start to turn ugly.

I don't see them getting one, though. Chelsea's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday was huge for their season and I am expecting Graham Potter's side to build on that here.

The Blues don't score many, but I worry about Leicester defensively and I think they can get picked apart. So, I'm going for Chelsea to sneak it, but only just.

Adam's prediction: 1-2

Neither of these teams are having a great season but Chelsea will win this one.

Read how Sutton and Adam think they rest of the weekend's matches will go and cast your vote here