Javi Gracia says his Leeds players are "good students" who are learning quickly, but says his side must start converting more of their chances in front of goal.

Leeds had six shots on target in their FA Cup loss to Fulham on Wednesday but failed to find the back of the net, though they had two goals from Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto ruled out.

Gracia said: "What you have to do is try to finish well. It’s true we have a young team and we have to improve.

"The only way you can improve is having more chances and live that experience. We have to improve because we need the goals.

"In the last game we had 16 shots, 12 of them were inside the box. The other team with only six and three in the box, but scored two goals.

"The stats are clear, but football is not stats. You have to improve the chances you have and it's something we have to work on. It depends on us.

"They are good students. They learn very fast. Not only good players, but they have a good attitude. They have commitment and I believe in these players."