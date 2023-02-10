'We demand high standards' - Lopetegui on Wolves improvement

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui says his players have had "belief" from the first moment he arrived at Molineux.

The former Sevilla head coach took charge in November with the team mired in the relegation zone, but they travel to bottom side Southampton on Saturday in 15th.

However, with his side still only two points above the bottom three, he recognises it will be "a long and hard race" to ensure survival.

"They have put in big commitment and that's what we need to improve and compete in each match," said Lopetegui. "We demand high standards of them and in this way we are happy with them.

"Good players have to be used to playing in different positions and that is what we hope for them."

Wolves comprehensively beat Liverpool on Saturday, but Lopetegui says that result and performance is in the past.

"We have to be ready for everything," he said. "After the Liverpool match, 100% we were thinking about Southampton."