'We're happy with what we've got' - Asghar

Dundee United Sporting Director Tony Asghar has been explaining the decision to let Tony Watt leave the club on deadline day:

“Firstly, I think any player that signs for the club, especially of a level of Tony Watt, wants to play regularly," Asghar said, speaking on BBC Sportsound.

"I think Liam Fox was quite clear that any player in his team has to understand that the needs of the club are bigger than the needs of one player.

"Tony wasn't happy with that, the different system we’re playing, Steven Fletcher came in, and took the number nine jersey and Tony wasn't going to get the playing time he wanted, so Tony wanted to go and play football regularly and myself the board the head coach decided the best thing for him to do was to go and do that.

“We were trying to get another striker in but myself and the head coach are quite happy with what we've got. Fans might look at it and say we’re short.

"We’ve not scored enough goals, but to sign another player that isn’t of the quality we need, we don't believe is right. The January window is a slim market place."