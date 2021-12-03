Howe on avoiding relegation, Joelinton & Clark's red card
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Burnley on Saturday.
Here's what the Magpies boss had to say:
There are no fresh injury concerns for Newcastle apart from a "few bumps and bruises", while Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles return from suspension;
Howe thinks a win would "transform everything, it would transform the feeling. The feeling is the most important thing";
He still believes they can avoid relegation: "Why not be the first" to stay up after such poor start;
The Newcastle manager had plenty of praise for Joelinton: "He can be whatever he wants to be... I wouldn't swap him";
Howe has created a leadership group within the squad which includes Callum Wilson, who wore the captain’s armband on Tuesday;
Ciaran Clark is "devastated" after receiving a first-half red card against Norwich but Howe knows he is a "top professional and outstanding person."