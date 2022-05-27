Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon thinks the La Liga champions already deserve half the Champions League trophy after producing three remarkable comebacks to reach the final.

Real looked beaten against Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, but found a way to win and Calderon feels those "miracles" have given the side a lot of confidence.

"We can rely on our players who made very good performances in those matches," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "What we did in those last three ties gives us a lot of confidence.

"We deserve at least half of the trophy already because of those miracles."

Calderon did concede, however, that Liverpool are “a very good side” and recognises the evolution of the team since Real beat them in Kyiv in the 2018 final.

"I don’t think Real have moved backwards since then, but I think Liverpool have improved a lot in the last three or four years," he said.

"They have one of the best attacks in the world in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

"It’s very difficult to say who will win. The two teams are balanced and these matches are decided by the small details."