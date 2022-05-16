West Ham 2-2 Man City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City trailed by two or more goals at half-time for the 53rd time in the Premier League, with this only the second time they’ve avoided defeat from such a position (D2 L51).

West Ham have scored at least once in all 19 of their home league matches this season, with this only the third league campaign in their history to see them score in 100% of their home games, after 1980-81 (second tier) and 1926-27 (top-flight).

City remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League since losing their opening match away to Spurs – their 18-game unbeaten run on the road is their longest away from home in their league history (W14 D4).