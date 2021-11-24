Team news - Man City v PSG

Manchester City make three changes to the side who beat Everton at the weekend - as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish remain sidelined by injury.

Phil Foden misses out through injury, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to the starting line-up.

Cole Palmer and Laporte drop to the bench.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Zinchenko, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Laporte, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee