Liverpool v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson return from injury to take their place in the Liverpool line up to face Southampton.

Henderson starts for the first time since the international break while Robertson came off the bench in the midweek Champions League win against Porto and comes back in to make his first Premier League start since 7 November.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all come back in after being rested against Porto.