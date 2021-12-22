Steven Gerrard has described how one of his Aston Villa players was so anxious about Covid-19 that he didn't want to get out of his car because he had symptoms.

Villa face two matches in two days with just 14 players available.

"This is a guy who has a young family - it's Christmas and that's the situation that everyone is in," Gerrard said on Wednesday.

"No-one wants to get this virus, everyone wants to protect their families. This is our job so the priority is always going to be the family. I totally understand the situation and how he felt at the time. That's why I've got to be there for him and support him the best way we can.

"Thankfully he was tested after and he didn't have a situation, but that player would not have been available for me on the day, and these are the little situations that people don't see.

"We've got a major responsibility to listen to the players and deal with every situation as it comes your way.

"This is our job. This is what we choose to do. It's what we love. I want the game to continue in the safest possible way. The majority of people get asked to go home and work whereas we get asked to carry on."