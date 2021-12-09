Zenit St Petersburg 3–3 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
Chelsea have finished second in their Champions League group in three of their last four campaigns (first in the other), having won their group in six of their previous seven participations.
Zenit St Petersburg remain unbeaten at home to English sides in European competition, winning their two previous fixtures before today’s draw.
The Blues conceded as many goals against Zenit (three) as they did in their previous 12 Champions League matches under Thomas Tuchel.
Meanwhile, Timo Werner scored Chelsea’s fastest ever goal in the competition after just one minute and 23 seconds, overtaking John Terry who held the record from November 2014 against Schalke (1:26).