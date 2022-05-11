Liverpool's 'big players' stepped up at Villa Park - Woodgate

Liverpool's "big players" delivered outstanding performances to secure a comeback win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

That's the view of former Real Madrid centre-back Jonathan Woodgate, who praised the contributions of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

"Van Dijk was absolutely extraordinary," Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He was always in control. I wish he'd been around for many more years in the Premier League - he's the best I've seen.

"Alisson made the right decisions, made important saves from Danny Ings and Mane got that second goal.

"Liverpool needed big performances - and they got them."

Woodgate also highlighted the role of boss Jurgen Klopp in driving his team on for the win.

"Top managers always want more and they can even squeeze a little bit extra out of top players," he said. "They demand more energy, desire, character.

"He was even going crazy at Van Dijk - that's probably the only time I saw him get flustered!"

