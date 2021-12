Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be considered for selection after being stripped of the captaincy due to a disciplinary breach.

Bernd Leno and Sead Kolisinac remain unavailable.

West Ham United full-back Aaron Creswell is back in contention after missing four games with a lower back injury.

Manager David Moyes has confirmed the club have not recorded any positive Covid-19 tests.

Who makes your Arsenal XI?

Pick and share your Hammers XI