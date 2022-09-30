Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brighton.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all unavailable, but Ibrahima Konate is fit.

E﻿lsewhere, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are both in contention "after an intense period".

O﻿n Trent Alexander-Arnold's international break, Klopp said: "Trent came back not in a party mood but he accepts the manager's decision because he is extremely bright."

K﻿lopp said he views Alexander-Arnold differently to Gareth Southgate and added: "Whatever team I would have at the moment, I would pick Trent. He is exceptional."

On an important six weeks before the World Cup: "We didn't have the start we wanted - for explainable and unexplainable reasons. That's now gone. Here we go, collect points back."

Calvin Ramsay is training but not yet available to play. Klopp said he is "a real player" that excites him.

K﻿lopp said Brighton have an exciting new manager and "we don't know what to expect other than a really good team".

