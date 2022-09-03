Analysis: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

This was a near carbon copy of the 3-0 win for Celtic in February, when they scored all three before the break in an all-action display.

Since then, though, Ange Postecoglou's style has become even more refined. Celtic look more comfortable playing out from the back, and their one-touch play and intensity going forward is overwhelming for teams in Scotland.

Jota and Matt O'Riley were such a handful for Rangers, but to a man the team were outstanding, including off the ball as they pestered their opponents at every opportunity.

They have now scored 25 goals in six games while conceding just one. It really looks ominous for the rest of the league.