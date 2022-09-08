Richarlison has paid tribute to his dad after scoring twice in Tottenham's Champions League opener against Marseille.

The Brazilian broke down in tears at the final whistle as he embraced his dad after scoring his first goals for Spurs and his first in European competition for any side.

He posted a picture of his dad embracing him on Instagram, adding:, external "It was years of struggle, and you were always by my side.

"I just need to thank you for not giving up on me and my dream. Today, having you here, made the moment even more exciting for me.

"We continue together for even bigger dreams to come! Thanks Dad!"