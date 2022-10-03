Sutton's prediction: 2-1

These are the bottom two teams and really anything could happen here. It's hard to back either side to win it, because we know about their flaws.

Leicester actually played quite well at times against Tottenham in their last game, but they just cannot defend - whether it is from set-pieces or open play.

There was a lot of talk about Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers losing his job during the international break on the back of that 6-2 defeat - but he survived, and I can't see them sacking him even if Leicester lose this game too.

It wouldn't make any sense to get rid of him now, rather than during a break in the campaign when a new coach has got a bit of time to bed things in, but things need to improve before the season stops for the World Cup in mid-November, because that is an obvious time for struggling clubs to change their manager.

Forest keep losing too, but I have massive sympathy for manager Steve Cooper because of the amount of change there has been to his squad.

Cooper is going to need time for his new-look team to gel and, in the meantime, they are going to find it tough.

I do think Forest will score here - Leicester just can't keep a clean sheet - but I think the Foxes will edge it, and get a much-needed win.

Al's prediction: 2-0

We know Leicester are a good team but they have been really poor so far. Sometimes it takes a derby game like this to kickstart your season. King Power Stadium will be rocking and if any game is going to get their squad focused again, you would think it would be this one.

