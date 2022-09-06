By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland in Amsterdam

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder, along with defender Daley Blind, spent around half an hour speaking to the media this afternoon in the Johan Cruyff Arena pressroom.

While much of what Schreuder said focused on his own lot, he was quick to bat away any suggestion that his camp were encouraged by Rangers' 4-0 drubbing by Celtic on Saturday.

"I don't look at what happened against Celtic, I look more at the PSV game," said the Dutchman of Rangers' Champions League play-off victory.

"Every game is on itself and that is also the case tomorrow. It is a new challenge for us.

"They played a tough game [against Celtic], with all respect we played against Cambuur [and won 4-0], also a competitive game, but it is a different kind of game.

"We won, they lost, but it says nothing about tomorrow."