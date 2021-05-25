England manager Gareth Southgate said he "didn't see any reason to change players" when asked about the strikers in his provisional squad for the Euros.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford, who scored 17 Premier League goals this season, and Southampton's Danny Ings, who netted 12 times, were omitted names put to Southgate after the 33-man extended list was revealed.

"Danny Ings and Patrick Bamford have had very good seasons," he said.

"But we didn't see any reason to change from the players who did very well with us in the three qualifiers we won in March."

Southgate said they will know more about "the severity of the injury" picked up by Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips - who has been called up - in the next few days, though United said on Monday he should be fit for the tournament.

A second Whites connection to the squad is uncapped Brighton defender Ben White, who spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Elland Road.

Southgate said his inclusion is "an investment in the future" and that they have "tracked him since he was at Leeds".

