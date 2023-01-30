'I'm full of fire' - Colak

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is aiming to replicate his explosive goalscoring form from the start of this season, as he continues his injury comeback.

The Croatian international scored 11 goals in his first 15 league appearances for Rangers, but injury problems have hampered the 29-year-old since then.

He came off the bench against St Johnstone on Saturday, and is in contention to start against Hearts on Wednesday night.

“It’s always a little bit annoying coming back [from injury]," Colak said. "I was focusing every day to come back as fast as possible. Now I’m there.

“You always have to fight for your position. I want to be the number one, play as many minutes as possible. I have to show my quality every day, and then the manager will decide what fits the best. Everybody has to be at his top level.

“[The aim is] to continue the same way. I’m hungry for goals. Our formation and the way we play - I want to score, but you can see how often you can assist, help the team to involve other players - I just want to be the best version of myself in the best version of the team."

Colak believes he will thrive in Michael Beale's set-up, and is excited at the prospect of playing alongside some new faces.

“There has been a lot of positive communication [with the manager]. I’m full of energy, full of fire to be the guy, and to score in his formation and bring in my qualities.

“The way of work - it’s a lot of new stuff. The style of training now is more intense, we work differently. The most important thing is that we have success - we want to keep this [unbeaten] record as long as possible.

“A lot of players shine more and more, game by game. You now have players like Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell who can solve situations with just one touch, so it’s always helpful as a striker to have players like that."