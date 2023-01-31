What do Spurs need to do on deadline day?

Your views graphic

As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Tottenham still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Tom: Get Porro signed - don't miss out on him like we missed out on Trossard.

Kevin: We need a right wing-back that Conte actually wants, a top-quality centre-back, and a creative midfield player. Also someone who can become a replacement in goal for Lloris.

Toni: Keep Romero but the rest of the defence needs urgent upgrading! Also need one creative midfielder. That should be enough to get Tottenham into the top four and may have a small chance of winning the FA Cup!

David: I'd love us to sign a goalscoring midfielder like Ward-Prowse, Maddison or Mac Allister. Bentancur gets goals but he's not prolific, plus Hojbjerg and Bissouma are nothing more than holding midfielders. A decent central defender would also be good as we've not much in reserve if Romero and Dier get injured.

Kier: Very concerned we have not addressed any of the real issues again in January. In desperate need of at least one but ideally two centre-backs, a left-back who can defend, and attacking centre midfield is a glaring hole. Now it looks like we’ve chased a right-back only for it to fall apart as per usual. Same old story with Spurs.