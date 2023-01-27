Early derby kick-off among three fixture changes

The derby meeting with Rangers is one of three upcoming Celtic matches rescheduled for live TV coverage.

Celtic's trip to face St Mirren has been pushed back a day to Sunday, 5 March with a 12:00 GMT start.

Likewise, the away game at Ross County is moved from a Saturday and will now take place on Sunday, 2 April at midday.

And the date for the big one - Rangers' visit to Celtic Park - stays the same, but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30 on Saturday, 8 April.

All three matches will be shown on Sky Sports.