Analysis: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

This proved the ideal fixture for a rejuvenated Chelsea side who struggled into the World Cup break.

A superb first-half display from the Blues left a passive Bournemouth side with too much to do after the break.

Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz all excelled for the hosts, as did Reece James until his untimely injury early in the second half.

James had patrolled the right flank with authority, linking superbly with Sterling and at times appearing as an auxiliary winger.

Given the undoubted quality he provides in both defence and attack, Chelsea manager Graham Potter will now face an anxious wait to discover the extent of James’ latest knee problem.