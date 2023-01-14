St Johnstone 2-4 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Livingston boss David Martindale spoke to BBC Sportsound: "I didn't expect that today. They worked wonders to get the game on, there was a lot of sand on the park and they've had a lot of rain all week.

"I thought it was going to be a 0-0 or a 1-0, with not very much in the game. I never anticipated six goals - I never anticipated three goals in the first half from ourselves in all honesty.

"I'm delighted to pick the three points up. St Johnstone put us under the cosh in the second half. The message at half-time was be aggressive and keep the line high. Credit to the players, 3-2 is a bit nervy.

"Getting over the 30 point mark was one of the objectives and with Aberdeen having the League Cup tomorrow, it was important we tried to move up to fourth. The boys went out and did that, so huge credit to the players."